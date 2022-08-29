Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,490,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 57,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shopify Trading Down 1.1 %

SHOP traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $32.05. 856,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,827,426. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 39.3% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 222.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

