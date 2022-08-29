Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $83,619.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00018567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,153 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

