Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Drops By 41.1%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALJ Regional Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ALJJ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 288,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,038. ALJ Regional has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $56.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ALJ Regional

In other news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William Montgomery bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 281,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,427.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALJJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

