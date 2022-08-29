Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Decreases By 17.4%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Up 8.2 %

ALTUW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 7,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,089. Altitude Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.