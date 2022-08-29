Short Interest in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) Decreases By 29.0%

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCK traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.10. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,453. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $14,915,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,393 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 666,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 277,668 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,505,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 526,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

