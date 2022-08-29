Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Increases By 53.2%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the July 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARDS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.34.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

