Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 22.5%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.8 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BTDPF remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
