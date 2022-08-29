Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 22.5%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.8 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPF remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

