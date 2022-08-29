Short Interest in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Increases By 50.0%

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BSAQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,129. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Black Spade Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the first quarter worth $584,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

