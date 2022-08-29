Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Rises By 62.6%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BIGZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.49. 4,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,938,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after buying an additional 1,236,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 100.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 788,968 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

