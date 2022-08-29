Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declines By 25.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MHN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $14.96.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
