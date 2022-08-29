Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Increases By 147.5%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the July 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Braveheart Resources Stock Performance

RIINF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 239,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Braveheart Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

