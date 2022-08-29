Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Grows By 14.8%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 20.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Celanese by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Trading Up 1.0 %

CE traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $115.01. 1,285,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

