Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Rises By 16.3%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

