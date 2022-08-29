Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Drops By 43.5%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the July 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Clarus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CRXTW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 4,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,019. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.
