Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Decreases By 37.5%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

