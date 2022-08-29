Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Declines By 43.1%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 31st total of 216,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DKL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.16. 4,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.32. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.67 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 145.45% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.14%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $479,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.