Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Declines By 27.6%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 509.0 days.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $24.44 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

