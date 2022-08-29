Short Interest in Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Increases By 10.4%

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,219,500 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.53) to GBX 380 ($4.59) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Dr. Martens Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DOCMF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.80. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

