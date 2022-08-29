Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Decreases By 33.1%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the July 31st total of 702,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DITHF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

