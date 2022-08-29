Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Decreases By 43.6%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the July 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EKSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,259. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

