Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Increases By 36.7%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,221,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the July 31st total of 893,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,105.5 days.

EMLAF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF remained flat at $30.11 during midday trading on Friday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. Empire has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $36.37.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

