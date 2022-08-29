Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Declines By 33.3%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance

Shares of EUBG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 40,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,687. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.