Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rises By 51.7%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 4.8 %

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,631. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

