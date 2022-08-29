Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Declines By 25.0%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 134.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QABA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,894. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.