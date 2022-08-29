Short Interest in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Declines By 19.3%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,862,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 4,787,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

BRPHF traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 111,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,257. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.