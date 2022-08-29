Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Rises By 60.0%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

