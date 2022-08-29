Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Expands By 56.3%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the July 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of HEINY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $59.35.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.1973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heineken Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €114.00 ($116.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

