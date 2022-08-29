Short Interest in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACW) Declines By 25.0%

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Down 15.0 %

NASDAQ:LVACW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Medtech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99,999 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 200.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 493,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 329,315 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

About LAVA Medtech Acquisition

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

