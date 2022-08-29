Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Drops By 24.7%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGAC stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Monday. 990,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,813. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,104.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,219,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,591 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,500 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,700,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 784,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

