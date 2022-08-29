Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Decreases By 33.3%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 1,556,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,457.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MONRF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

OTCMKTS:MONRF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. Moncler has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

