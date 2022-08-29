Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Decreases By 28.6%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 276,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. 52,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,731. The stock has a market cap of $330.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

