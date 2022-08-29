Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Grows By 44.0%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Network International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWITY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. 16,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,233. Network International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.
About Network International
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network International (NWITY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.