Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Declines By 32.2%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.90 ($12.14) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. 146,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,390. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

