Short Interest in Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Grows By 18.3%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 1,266,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Novonix Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.56. 187,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,616. Novonix has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 54.10 and a quick ratio of 53.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

