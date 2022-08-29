Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Grows By 56.8%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the July 31st total of 458,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 653.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.88. 418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $27.76.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

