Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Decreases By 32.0%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Osiris Acquisition Price Performance
Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Osiris Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
