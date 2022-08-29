Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Decreases By 32.0%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Osiris Acquisition Price Performance

Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Osiris Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.