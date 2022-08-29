Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Expands By 61.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.10. 30,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

