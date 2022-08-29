Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Decreases By 24.0%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.69 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.35. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

