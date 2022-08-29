Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Drops By 36.7%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the July 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

PCN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 90,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,604. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.