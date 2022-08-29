Short Interest in Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Grows By 121.5%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the July 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

RAMPF remained flat at $14.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

