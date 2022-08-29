Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Increases By 18.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,899,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 4,962,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,204.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 1.8 %

RNECF traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $9.60. 52,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

