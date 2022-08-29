Short Interest in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Drops By 22.6%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 755,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryerson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryerson Stock Down 0.3 %

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.33. 18,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

