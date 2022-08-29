Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Drops By 27.5%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
STSS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.39. 99,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.62.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharps Technology (STSS)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.