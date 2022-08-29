Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Drops By 27.5%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

STSS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.39. 99,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

