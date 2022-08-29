Short Interest in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Increases By 45.0%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Skydeck Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYA remained flat at $9.80 during trading hours on Monday. 4,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,866. Skydeck Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skydeck Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 63,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $760,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 39,048.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 90,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,372,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.