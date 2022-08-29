Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rises By 51.0%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the July 31st total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

SOHU traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $17.50. 112,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

