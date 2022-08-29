Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Increases By 17.7%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 236.5 days.

Straumann Trading Down 4.5 %

SAUHF stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72. Straumann has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $230.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

