Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Decreases By 33.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPGF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Price Performance

SUPGF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.