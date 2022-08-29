Short Interest in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Drops By 26.8%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 134,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,918. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNYA. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

