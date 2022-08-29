Short Interest in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Declines By 21.9%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 12,780,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RealReal to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

RealReal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.25. 57,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,611. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

