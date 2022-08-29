Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases By 22.5%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,514,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $27.82. 2,874,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.